What blew the pipeline? Not people, say police

SHAH ALAM: The April 1 gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights was not caused by sabotage or negligence, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed today.

A joint investigation by police and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (Dosh) ruled out foul play after interviewing 212 individuals — including victims, Petronas reps, council officials, contractors, and witnesses.

“Our focus included nearby construction work and even the possibility of bombs or fireworks, but no criminal or negligent act was found,” Hussein said.

Key findings include:

- The pipeline and shoplot structures met Subang Jaya City Council and Petronas standards, including a 40-metre buffer zone;

- Sewer excavation did not impact the pipe, which was buried 5.6m deep and 3.5m away;

*There was no construction activity or sign of sabotage at the time of the explosion. Sewer works had ended on March 30; and

- No abnormal gas readings were recorded prior to the blast—levels only dropped suddenly when the explosion occurred.

Police explored sabotage and negligence under Sections 285 and 286 of the Penal Code but found no basis to proceed.

Dosh petroleum safety division director Husdin Che Amat said technical analysis pointed to long-term ground pressure, unstable soil and material fatigue at a welded joint as the likely cause.

Tests showed stress lines and a 15.9cm displacement at the joint, with metallurgical analysis confirming prolonged external strain. Poor drainage and groundwater buildup worsened the damage.

The Fire and Rescue Department concluded that friction during the rupture likely ignited the gas.

The blast sparked a massive fire visible for kilometres, destroying 81 homes, damaging 138 more, and affecting another 57 without fire damage. A total of 218 homes, including in Kampung Tengah, Puchong, were unaffected.