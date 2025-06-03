PETALING JAYA: Several houses and surrounding paddy fields in Sekinchan sustained damage following a whirlwind sweeping through the area earlier this morning.

According to Harian Metro, the incident occurred at around 7.30am today, tearing through the rooftops of residents living near the padi fields in the Ban 1 and Ban 2 areas, Parit 4.

The whirlwind reportedly lifted the rooftops at a height of 50 meters.

A viral video on Facebook showed the whirlwind picking up speed and sweeping through the area, then tearing a whole rooftop off a house.

The whirlwind gradually weakened, leaving several residences destroyed, as shown in several social media posts.