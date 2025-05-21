KUALA LUMPUR: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed its support for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship.

This is especially relevant in matters concerning universal health, pandemic preparedness, climate change, and the execution of regional health strategies, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the United Nations body’s commitment was conveyed during his courtesy call on WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA78) in Geneva, Switzerland, which is taking place until tomorrow.

During their meeting, he raised the issue of reforming the sustainable health financing system, which was also a key agenda highlighted in various sessions at WHA78.

“In Malaysia, efforts in this direction are actively being strengthened to build a more competitive, inclusive, and equitable health system for all,“ he said in a Facebook post.

He added that Malaysia would continue to collaborate closely with the WHO to enhance the public health system, with the goal being to ensure that no one was left behind in the pursuit of a fairer and more resilient healthcare future, and to expedite the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Describing the meeting as an honour, Dzulkefly said he also took the opportunity to invite Dr Tedros to visit Malaysia this November, to further enhance cooperation.