WIM Malaysia Chapter celebrates exceptional women, leaders across 23 countries

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women In Management (WIM) Malaysia Chapter hosted the 14th Top 50 Professional and Career Women Global Awards 2024 to honour and celebrate outstanding individuals and women leaders from various countries across the region.

WIM Malaysia Chapter chairman Prof Dr Selvaraj Oyyan Pilay said the event aims to recognise excellence in professional achievement and social impact bringing together 54 exceptional leaders from 26 countries.

He said the winners were chosen based on their leadership potential, contributions to the communities, and excellence in bringing meaningful changes in the industries and communities.

“Today, from a total of 296 nominees that we received from 26 countries, we have selected 54 individuals from 23 countries.

“WIM Malaysia’s platform served as a gathering point for these leaders, providing an opportunity for them to learn and enhance networking with one another,” he said to Bernama during the event here yesterday.

Also present were WIM Malaysia Chapter head of advisory board Tan Sri Anuwar Ali, WIM Sri Lanka and Global founder and chairperson Dr Sulochana Segera.

Among 20 winners from Malaysia are Salmi Nadia Mohd Hilmey for the Career Leadership-Technology category, Datuk Nuraslina Zainal Abidin (Women Corporate Leader of the Year), Associate Prof Dr Zuhanis Mansor (Career Leadership-Research and Innovation), and Prof Datuk Elizabeth Lee Fuh Yen (Career Leadership-Education and Coaching Sector).

The Top 50 Professional and Career Women Global Awards, taking place on Nov 7, was founded by WIM to honour exceptional women who have made remarkable contributions in their fields, breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations.

Over the past 13 years, the prestigious event has recognised 1,094 personalities from 26 countries, making a significant impact on global leadership.