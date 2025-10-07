Woman accused of pistol possession asked police not to tell husband

KUALA SELANGOR: A police officer testified that a woman accused of possessing a pistol asked him not to inform her husband about the discovery.

ASP Khairulazizi Ismail told the Sessions Court that 42-year-old Sharifah Faraha Syed Husin made the request after the firearm was found during an inspection of her Honda Jazz.

He said the accused explained the pistol was meant to be handed over to a buyer and only she knew about it.

The officer was part of a team that arrested Sharifah Faraha’s husband at a Kuala Selangor Ramadan bazaar at 6 pm on March 29.

The husband then led police to a house in the same district for further inspection.

Sharifah Faraha followed in the Honda Jazz accompanied by officers.

“Further inspection of the vehicle’s boot found a medium-sized black bag,“ Khairulazizi testified.

“Sharifah Faraha opened it herself, revealing a pistol suspected to be a firearm, a holster, and some clothes.”

The testimony came during the second day of trial before Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Nor Hakimi Mohamad Rosedin conducted the examination.

Defence lawyer Datuk Dr Mohd Radzuan Ibrahim objected to the witness statement, arguing it constituted an inadmissible confession.

The court overruled the objection, ruling the statement was general in nature.

Sharifah Faraha pleaded not guilty on April 8 to possessing a CZ 75 P-01 CAL.9 LUGER pistol.

The offence allegedly occurred at a house in Kampung Bukit Belimbing, Kuala Selangor on March 29.

She is charged under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

The charge carries a maximum 14 years imprisonment and minimum six strokes of the cane.

Her husband Abdul Azim Mohd Yasin pleaded guilty to a related charge on June 5.

He received 10 years imprisonment and six strokes of the cane.

Abdul Azim was charged with being with Sharifah Faraha in circumstances suggesting he knew she possessed the firearm.

Earlier, Israeli national Avitan Shalom was sentenced to seven years for possessing 200 bullets and six firearms.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence committed in a Kuala Lumpur hotel room between March 26 and 28 last year.

The trial continues tomorrow. – Bernama