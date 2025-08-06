Woman and toddler found dead near Pulau Ketam jetty in Klang

SHAH ALAM: The bodies of a woman and her three-year-old daughter were found floating near the Pulau Ketam jetty in Klang this morning.

South Klang District deputy police chief Supt Kamalariffin Aman Shah said members of the public discovered the bodies around 7.30 am in front of the jetty.

He said a bag containing documents belonging to both victims was also found near the area.

“Police and staff from the Pulau Ketam Health Clinic arrived at the scene and confirmed that the child had died.

At the same time, the body of an adult woman was seen floating nearby.

After the 41-year-old woman was brought ashore, health officers confirmed that she had also died,” he said in a statement today.

Kamalariffin said a preliminary examination of the bodies found no injuries, and both were sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for post-mortem.

“So far, there are no criminal elements, and police have opened a sudden death report for further investigation,” he said.

Members of the public with information on the incident are urged to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the South Klang District Police Headquarters at 03-33762222. – Bernama