NRD Bas Mekar mobile unit eases access at Kelantan PMR 2025

KOTA BHARU: The National Registration Department (NRD) has deployed its ‘Bas Mekar’ mobile unit to the Kelantan MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium.

Services include MyKad applications for 12-year-olds, replacements for lost or damaged cards, and updates to personal details.

Birth and death certificate registrations, as well as MyKid applications, are also available.

The mobile unit operates from 9 am to 6 pm, with each process taking roughly 30 minutes.

“First-time applicants, especially 12-year-olds, are welcome to apply for their identity cards here,” said a Kelantan NRD spokesperson.

Mohd Shahir Khassin, 38, from Pengkalan Chepa, praised the convenience after renewing his faulty MyKad chip.

“The Bas Mekar saved me time compared to visiting the NRD office,” he said.

Noraini Mat Isa, 35, from Tumpat, successfully registered her newborn’s birth at the mobile unit.

“Travelling to the NRD office would have been difficult, so this service is a huge help,” she added.

The Kelantan PMR 2025 provides over 100 public services, tech exhibitions, and job opportunities.

Organised by MOSTI and ICU JPM, the three-day event involves multiple ministries and agencies. - Bernama