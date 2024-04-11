Woman dies after being stung by hornet

SUNGAI PETANI: A 61-year-old woman died, believed to have been stung by a hornet, in an incident at Taman Semarak, Sungai Pasir, near here, last night.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the victim, identified as Rohani Mohd Sharif, was found by her son in pain inside her house.

“The incident was discovered by the victim’s son when he returned home at 8 pm (Sunday) and found his mother in pain. The victim told her son that she had been stung by a hornet.

“Her son contacted an ambulance from Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) to take the victim to hospital for treatment, however, she was pronounced dead while on the way,” he said in a statement, today.

He added that police investigations found no criminal elements related to her death.

It is understood that the victim, a housewife, is believed to have suffered a single hornet sting on her body, while at home.