Woman found burned, son arrested

ALOR SETAR: A woman was found dead, believed to have been murdered, in a house at Jalan Tok Keling here, yesterday.

Kota Setar police chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad said police went to the scene upon receiving information at 7.48 am of the woman’s son, who holds a Person With Disabilities (OKU) card, going amok.

She said the incident was believed to have started from an argument between the 68-year-old woman and her son, aged 43.

“The woman’s grandson, aged 14, was also in the house. According to the boy, the incident happened between 7 and 7.30 am when he heard his father and grandmother arguing and then heard the woman screaming for help.

“The boy then ran out of the house to ask for help from neighbours. Some neighbors tried to see what was happening but were threatened by the suspect causing the neighbors to contact the police for further action,“ she said in a statement here today.

Siti Nor Salawati said police, on arrival at the scene, arrested the man in front of the house and further checks found the victim in a burnt state.

The body was then taken to the Forensic Department of the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here for an autopsy and the case was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, she added.