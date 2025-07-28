Boeing workers reject contract, threaten strike at US fighter jet plants

ST. LOUIS: Workers at Boeing’s fighter jet assembly plants in Missouri and Illinois have rejected the company’s latest contract proposal, raising the threat of a strike that could disrupt production of key US military aircraft.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) announced Sunday that over 3,200 members voted against the offer, which included a 20 percent pay raise over four years and additional vacation days.

The union stated the proposal failed to address job security concerns and worker priorities.

“IAM Union members delivered a clear message: the proposal from Boeing Defense fell short of addressing the priorities and sacrifices of the skilled workforce,“ the union said.

With the current contract expiring Sunday, workers have a seven-day window to negotiate before a potential walkout.

Boeing expressed disappointment, calling it the “richest contract offer” ever presented to IAM 837.

Dan Gillian, Boeing’s vice-president of Air Dominance, confirmed the company is preparing for a strike, with no further talks scheduled.

The labor dispute comes as Boeing works on a major US Air Force contract for next-generation F-47 fighter jets, awarded earlier this year.

A prolonged strike could severely impact Boeing’s defense operations, following last year’s seven-week strike in Seattle that halted production at key facilities.

IAM, one of North America’s largest unions, represents workers across aerospace and defense sectors. - Reuters