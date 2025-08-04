Woman found stranded at beach near Persiaran Karpal Singh

GEORGE TOWN: A woman, who holds Permanent Resident (PR) status in Malaysia, was found stranded and still breathing on the beach near Persiaran Karpal Singh here today.

Timur Laut deputy police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake said they received information regarding the incident from the public at 1.48 pm and a police team was sent to the scene, where they found the woman.

“The team then called for ambulance service to provide the 46-year-old woman with emergency assistance before sending her to the Penang Hospital.

“Police have yet to record a statement from the victim to find out what actually happened as her condition is still unstable,” he said in a statement today.

He said the woman, a Thai national, is a Malaysian permanent resident and is married to a Malaysian.

Lee added that preliminary investigations found no criminal element at the scene and the investigation is still going on.