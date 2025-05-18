Woman injured in suspected acid attack in Bachok

KOTA BHARU: A 27-year-old woman sustained injuries after she was splashed with a liquid believed to be acid by an unidentified individual near a convenience store in Beris Kubur Besar, Tawang, yesterday.

Bachok police chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said the incident occurred when the victim was opening the door to her premises for a massage appointment.

He said that as the victim was unlocking the door, the suspect suddenly splashed her with the liquid before fleeing the scene.

“Forensic checks at the scene found four fingerprint traces and a container believed to have been used by the suspect.

“The victim is currently receiving treatment for her injuries. The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code, and further investigations are underway to identify the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Ismail urged anyone with information to contact the Tawang police station or the Bachok district police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Division to assist with the investigation.