Woman jailed six years for carrying knife in public place

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was sentenced to six years in prison by the Sessions Court here today after she was found guilty of carrying a knife in a public place.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi handed down the sentence on Jaime Jamilah Abdullah, 47, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

The woman, who was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest, was charged with carrying a 24-centimetre-long knife without permission in front of a hotel on Jalan Lebuh Pudu Off Jalan Kasturi, Dang Wangi at 2.50 pm on Oct 11 last year.

The charge, under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years with whipping upon conviction.

In mitigation, lawyer Azfar Asadullah Abdul Sathar, representing the accused, said his client was jobless and relied on alms to survive.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Aisyah Mohamed Zanyuin appeared for the prosecution.