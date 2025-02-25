Woman loses over RM100,000 to investment scam

SEREMBAN: A 45-year-old woman suffered a loss of RM116,039 after being deceived by a non-existent stock investment scheme she had joined since December last year.

Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said his team received the report at 3.38 pm at the Mantin police station yesterday after the complainant got to know an unknown individual through the Weibo application on Dec 9.

He said the man then offered the complainant the investment scheme before asking her to make several transactions.

“The woman was promised a substantial return and made a money transfer transaction into the provided account with a total amount of RM116,039.00,“ he said in a statement here today.

“The complainant realised she was deceived after being unable to withdraw the investment money and the promised profits.”

He said the Nilai police headquarters’ (IPD) Commercial Crime Investigation Department has opened an investigation paper under Section 420 of the Penal Code and the investigation is ongoing to trace and apprehend the suspect.

The police advise the public to check with the authorities before engaging in any investments and not to provide bank information to unknown individuals.