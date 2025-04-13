Woman narrowly escapes after house collapse in Lawas

LAWAS: A woman narrowly escaped being buried alive after her leg was pinned under a fallen cabinet when her house in Kampung Banting here collapsed early this morning.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre spokesperson said five other family members in the house managed to escape with only minor injuries.

“The department received a distress call at 3.10 am, and an eight-member team and a fire engine from the Lawas Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team confirmed that a non-permanent structure had completely collapsed and firefighters successfully extricated the trapped woman using special equipment,” the statement read.

It added that the Emergency Medical Rescue Services personnel provided first aid to the victim before she was taken to hospital.