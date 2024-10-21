Woman pleads not guilty to murdering business partner

KUALA TERENGGANU: A businesswoman pleaded not guilty in the High Court here today to the charge of murdering her business partner in November last year.

Nooraini Remali, 36, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering Noorzihan Abd Karim, 65, in front of Telekom Malaysia guard post, Batu 23, Kuala Berang between 3.20 am and 4 am on Nov 1, 2023.

She faced the death penalty or imprisonment of up to 40 years and if not sentenced to death, must also be punished with at least 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Judge Datuk Hassan Abdul Ghani set Nov 17 for mention.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Khairuddin Idris while the accused was represented by lawyer Che Mohd Azmi Che Hamat.