Woman seriously hurt as shoplot floor collapses

KOTA KINABALU: A woman sustained serious injuries after the first floor of a shoplot on Jalan Segama collapsed yesterday.

In a statement, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre said the 51-year-old victim was crushed by debris during the incident.

“The victim was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by members of the public before firefighters arrived at the scene,” JBPM said today.

JBPM received an emergency call at 8 pm and arrived at the location five minutes later with 13 personnel and two fire engines.

Firefighters conducted an inspection and ordered the public to evacuate the building for safety reasons before concluding the operation at 9.38 pm.