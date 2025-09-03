Woman who approached Sultan Nazrin referred to Hospital Bahagia for observation

IPOH: A woman who attempted to approach the Sultan of Perak during the state-level National Day parade has been referred to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta for observation.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin confirmed the 41-year-old suspect was sent to the hospital after her remand period expired today under the Mental Health Act 2001.

He stated that the investigation has been completed and referred to the state deputy public prosecutor’s office for further action.

The investigation papers will be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers in Putrajaya tomorrow for further direction.

Police will provide updates on the case as it progresses through the legal system.

Noor Hisam Nordin advised the public to refrain from making unfounded speculation that could interfere with the investigation process.

The woman was arrested on August 31 when she attempted to approach Sultan Nazrin Shah on the grandstand during the Perak state anthem.

She has a documented history of psychiatric treatment and a prior drug-related record according to police statements. – Bernama