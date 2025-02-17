PETALING JAYA: A woman in Kelantan was recorded allegedly stealing RM2,500 from a house after she was said to have posed as a wedding guest was arrested yesterday (Feb 16).

According to New Straits Times, the 61-year-old woman along with a 62-year-old taxi driver were detained at Jalan Sri Cemerlang in Kota Baru.

Two of them were travelling in a taxi when detained at about 5pm said Pasir Mas district police chief Assistant Commissioner Kama Azural Mohamed.

He said that the police team spotted a suspicious-looking car at Jalan Sri Bharu in Kota Baru at 2.35pm before following the vehicle and had ordered the driver to stop at Jalan Sri Cemerlang.

“After checking the car, police arrested the woman from Jalan Dusun Muda, Kota Baru,” he was quoted as saying.

The woman has 10 prior criminal convictions in Kelantan, Terengganu and Perak.

Meanwhile the taxi driver was the woman’s friend and has one prior conviction.

The two, who tested negative for drugs, are expected to be remanded today.

A surveillance footage of the incident shared on TikTok, was widely circulated on social media.

It showed the woman, wearing a deep purple baju kurung, walking into a living room.

She then walked up the stairs to use the toilet, per the TikTok post’s claim, then walked out again.

After that, she entered the living room once more, approached a shelf and grabbed what appeared to be a white bag perched on top of the shelf.

She looked around first before taking the bag.

According to the TikTok post, the incident took place on Saturday (Feb 1) at around 12.44pm in Kampung Tasek Berangan, Pasir Mas.