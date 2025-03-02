A woman in Kelantan was recorded allegedly stealing RM2,500 from a house after she was said to have posed as a wedding guest.

According to a TikTok post, the incident took place on Saturday (Feb 1) at around 12.44pm in Kampung Tasek Berangan, Pasir Mas.

A surveillance footage of the incident shared on TikTok, was widely circulated on social media.

It showed the woman, wearing a deep purple baju kurung, walking into a living room. She then walked up the stairs to use the toilet, per the TikTok post’s claim, then walked out again.

After that, she entered the living room once more, approached a shelf and grabbed what appeared to be a white bag perched on top of the shelf. She looked around first before taking the bag.

Many users expressed their anger over the woman’s actions, also sharing similar experiences. Some also questioned how the woman knew the bag contents before stealing it.

“This is why, during a wedding event at home, you should never leave your phone, money, or bag in a room unattended. We cannot trust anyone,” a netizen remarked.