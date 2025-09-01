Woman who tried to approach Perak Sultan held

IPOH: A woman who attempted to approach the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah on the grandstand during the state-level National Day parade on Aug 31 has been remanded for three days starting yesterday.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the remand order against the 41-year-old woman was issued by magistrate Wardah Nabilah Mohd Abd Wahab.

He said the case is being investigated under Sections 325 and 511 of the Penal Code for attempting to voluntarily cause grievous hurt, an offence punishable with imprisonment and a fine.

The incident occurred at about 8.20am while the Perak state anthem was being played.

Abang Zainal said the woman, who has a history of psychiatric treatment, entered the grandstand from the side and rushed towards the Sultan.

She was restrained by security personnel before she could reach His Royal Highness.

On misinformation being circulated on social media, Bukit Aman CID director Datuk M. Kumar dismissed claims that a Chinese woman had been arrested in connection with the incident, adding that Perak police had confirmed the reports were false.

“The detainee is a 41-year-old local Malay woman and a urine test conducted after her arrest returned negative.”

Kumar said investigations into the spread of false news are being carried out under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which cover statements likely to cause public mischief and misuse of network services.

He said stern action would be taken against anyone deliberately spreading false statements that could disrupt public harmony.

Further checks by the police on Aug 31 revealed that the woman works at a fast-food outlet in Jelapang and resides in Kampung Manjoi, Ipoh.

Investigators said she attempted to embrace the Sultan during the anthem, telling authorities that she believed His Royal Highness was her husband, whom she referred to as “Nazri”.

She has two prior drug-related cases and carries a neurology clinic card indicating treatment for brain-related nerve issues. She has been referred for further medical examination.

Authorities have reminded the public to respect official ceremonies and refrain from actions that could threaten peace and security.