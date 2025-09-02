Indonesia police use tear gas near campuses amid escalating protests

JAKARTA: Indonesian police deployed tear gas against crowds near two universities in Bandung, escalating tensions amid nationwide protests that have turned deadly.

Student bodies from the Islamic University of Bandung and Pasundan University reported security forces fired tear gas canisters near their campuses on Monday evening.

Local police official Hendra Rochmawan stated authorities did not enter university grounds but sought to disperse non-student protesters blocking nearby roads.

UNISBA Dean Harits Nu’man confirmed the campus served as a medical hub for protesters while supporting the police account of events.

The UNISBA student body accused security forces of brutally attacking the campus and causing breathing difficulties among students.

University students have historically played pivotal roles in Indonesia’s democracy movements, including the 1998 protests that ousted authoritarian leader Suharto.

Current President Prabowo Subianto served as a military leader under the Suharto regime before entering politics.

Protests began in Jakarta one week ago targeting perceived excessive government spending, including enhanced perks for lawmakers.

Demonstrations have since spread nationwide, occasionally turning violent with incidents of rioting and looting reported.

A police vehicle struck and killed a motorcycle taxi driver last week, further inflaming public anger over the protests.

At least eight people have died during the ongoing demonstrations, according to a senior minister’s Monday statement.

President Prabowo has warned that security forces will stand firm against any violent escalations during the protests.

International rights groups have strongly criticised the security response to the demonstrations.

Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Meenakshi Ganguly stated authorities acted irresponsibly by treating protests as treason or terrorism.

Ganguly called for immediate investigations into alleged human rights violations by Indonesian security forces.

Non-profit legal aid group Lokataru Foundation reported their director Delpedro Marhaen was arrested by police on Tuesday.

Jakarta police did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the arrest or the ongoing protest situation. – Reuters