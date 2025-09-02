Terengganu forms special SAR team for Pulau Perhentian and Lang Tengah

JERTIH: The Terengganu government has established a special search and rescue team for Pulau Perhentian and Pulau Lang Tengah to improve tourist safety on both resort islands.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris said the team was formed following several safety incidents involving tourists, particularly a recent case on Pulau Perhentian.

This team will operate annually from March to October, which coincides with the peak tourist arrival period.

It will involve cooperation with various existing safety and rescue agencies including police, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, and the Malaysian Marine Department.

Other participating agencies include the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, and the Besut District Office.

The National Security Council, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the Terengganu State Health Department will also be involved.

Tourism operators and local community representatives will participate in the team as well.

Razali expects the team’s formation to boost tourist confidence and ensure visitor safety throughout their stay on Terengganu’s resort islands. – Bernama