PUTRAJAYA: The family institution today faces increasingly complex challenges brought about by various factors, including technological advancements, the widespread use of social media and economic changes, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, wife of the prime minister.

The Pertubuhan Kebajikan Amal Silaturahim Isteri-Isteri Harapan Malaysia (Kasih Malaysia) chairman said that these challenges have reshaped social values, impacting family dynamics, with working women feeling the effects most.

“Regardless of how busy we are with work, a mother’s role and responsibilities must always come first,“ she told reporters after launching the 2025 MADANI Women’s Carnival here today.

Dr Wan Azizah emphasised that mothers serve as the pillar of well-being within the family institution, adding that in Islam, a mother’s status is placed three times higher than that of a father.

“A woman should be a role model, source of inspiration, and mentor. She is her husband’s strongest support in all circumstances, whether in hardship or ease. A mother must also lead by example for her children,” she said.

While acknowledging that women play a crucial role in balancing career and family responsibilities, Dr Wan Azizah also stressed the importance of men’s and husbands’ roles.

“A husband, as a qawwam (leader and protector), must be understanding, provide protection, be considerate, and assist with household responsibilities, especially if his wife is also working. Family is a shared responsibility,” she added.

On the carnival, she said the event highlights the role of women in national development in line with the MADANI concept, which encompasses being responsible citizens, caring wives and mothers, and raising well-educated and virtuous future generations.

Themed ‘Wanita MADANI: Tonggak Keunggulan Keluarga dan Pencetus Generasi Gemilang’, the carnival is organised by the Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM) in collaboration with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council, Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia and Kasih Malaysia.