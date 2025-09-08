Worker buried alive in Seri Iskandar soil collapse cried for help twice

SERI ISKANDAR: A contract worker cried for help twice before being completely buried in a soil collapse at an excavation site in Kampung Teluk Kepayang.

Raja Daniel Iskandar Raja Teh Suhaimi, a 25-year-old plumbing company worker, died at the scene during pipe installation work at a river sand collection site.

His colleague, who wished to remain anonymous, stated they heard the victim call for help twice but could not rescue him before the second collapse.

The witness revealed that the soil collapsed twice within one minute, burying three workers up to their chests before they managed to escape.

He described the incident as deeply traumatising when speaking to reporters at Seri Iskandar Hospital’s forensic department.

The deceased had expressed his desire to visit Perak just days before the tragic incident occurred.

The pipe installation work was in its final phase, with the team expecting to return to Terengganu upon completion.

Raja Daniel Iskandar had worked with the company since 2019 and leaves behind a wife and two-month-old twins.

His uncle, Wan Fauzi Wan Ahmad, confirmed the victim would be buried at Kampung Makam Lama Muslim Cemetery in Kuala Terengganu.

The Perak Fire and Rescue Department rescued three local men aged between 28 and 38 who were buried up to chest level.

Acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah confirmed the fourth victim was completely buried and pronounced dead at the scene.

Rescuers recovered the 25-year-old victim’s body at 7.59 pm and transported it to Seri Iskandar Hospital for post-mortem examination. – Bernama