Worker killed by collapsing stone wall in Jasin

JASIN: A man was killed when a stone wall collapsed on him while he was working on a drainage channel along Jalan Kampung Gunung Asahan here this morning.

Jasin Police Chief SUPT Mohamad Rusli Mat said the victim, Nazri Yazid, 50, was found unconscious after a stone signboard structure suddenly fell and struck him.

“Police received information about the incident at 11.05 am from the complaint counter at the Asahan Police Station.

“Medics confirmed the victim’s death at the scene, and investigations found no signs of foul play on the victim’s body,“ he said.

The victim’s body was taken to Jasin Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and the case has been classified as a sudden death.

Meanwhile, Jasin Fire and Rescue Department Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer II Azizul Ali said they received an emergency call at 10.49 am and team was dispatched to the location.

“Upon arrival at the scene 12 minutes later, we found that the victim had been extricated from the rubble by members of the public and was confirmed dead by medics. The body was later handed over to the police,“ he said.

He added that the operation concluded at 11.36 am after ensuring there were no further safety risks at the site.