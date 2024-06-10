Works Minister’s mother-in-law passes away

KUCHING: The mother-in-law of Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Puan Sri Elizabeth Pawa, 76, passes away at her residence here at 9.55 am today.

Nanta announced this in a post on Facebook, which also included a family picture with his mother-in-law.

“Her departure from this world has left an irreplaceable void in our lives, and we mourn the loss of a cherished mother.

“We humbly request your thoughts and prayers as we come to terms with this immense loss and celebrate the life and legacy of our beloved mother,” he said.

The minister said Elizabeth, who is also the wife of Sarawak’s former state minister and State Legislative Assembly Speaker, Tan Sri Celestine Ujang, had touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“... their memory will forever be etched in our hearts. Despite the profound sorrow that fills our hearts, we take solace in the cherished moments and memories we shared with her,” he said.