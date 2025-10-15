Works minister supports Tracey’s litter cleanup campaign for Pan Borneo

SIBU: Social media content creator Tracey E. Hughes expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Works and its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi for supporting her civic effort to rally Sarawakians toward road cleanliness.

The Bau resident felt touched by the minister’s recognition and praise for her initiative announced today.

She stands ready to collaborate with him to boost public awareness of cleanliness following her litter-picking activities along the Pan Borneo Highway through the #CleanUpPanBorneo movement.

Tracey emphasised that her actions represent just a small part of collective Sarawakian efforts to make the state cleaner, safer, and more beautiful.

She made these remarks in the comments section of a statement posted by Nanta on her Facebook page.

Tracey also welcomed Nanta’s proposal to hold a meeting discussing potential further collaboration.

This collaboration could include appointing her as part of the MYJalan Ambassador initiative team.

Nanta previously launched the Works Ministry’s ‘Jum Jaga Pan Borneo Bait-Bait’ cleanliness awareness campaign for the Pan Borneo Sarawak Highway in August.

Tracey hopes more Sarawakians will mobilise to maintain the highway’s cleanliness and safety through gotong-royong spirit and civic awareness.

She thanked the minister again for his concern and enthusiasm shown toward her campaign.

Tracey expressed hope that they can work together to mobilise more citizens to take good care of the Pan Borneo Highway. – Bernama