Works Ministry activates disaster room for monsoon season preparations

JOHOR BAHRU: The Works Ministry has intensified its preparations for the upcoming monsoon season by activating its central disaster operations room.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan explained that the facility, known as the Disaster Operations Room or Big Ben, uses a colour-coded warning system to coordinate flood and landslide responses.

“The centre, located at the JKR headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, will be activated when the monsoon season begins and will operate round the clock once the situation reaches the red category,” he stated.

Officers will be stationed with real-time mapping systems and communication equipment to provide updates on road closures, diversions and repair works.

He revealed this information during a press conference after officiating the closing ceremony of the Project Ideation Experience (PIE) 2025 at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Skudai campus.

Regarding recent floods in Sabah, Ahmad has called on the state’s Public Works Department to reassess initial damage estimates involving roads and slopes.

He emphasised the need for accurate figures before further action can be taken, suggesting that a second round of inspections may be necessary.

“I will also be in Sabah again next week to inspect several affected locations,” he added when commenting on the flood damage situation.

The ministry will seek a higher allocation under Budget 2026 to ensure proper maintenance of road infrastructure nationwide.

“This year we received RM9.3 billion, the highest among ministries, with part of the allocation channelled for road and slope repairs in Sabah,” he noted.

Repair works will proceed using existing allocations even if additional funds are not approved, ensuring critical roads and slopes are addressed immediately.

Ahmad assured Sabahans that the ministry would reallocate from its current budget if necessary to repair affected infrastructure. – Bernama