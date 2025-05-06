SHAH ALAM: The Works Ministry (KKR) will upgrade 121 overcrowded schools, involving 127 classrooms in six states, through a project to address the issue of overcrowded schools, involving an allocation of RM88 million.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said a total of 127 letters of acceptance (SST) were handed over to the successful contractors today to implement the project in Selangor, Langkawi, Perak, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Penang.

“Selangor has the highest number of SSTs, namely 111 works, followed by seven in Perak, four in Pahang, three in Negeri Sembilan, and one each in Terengganu and Penang.

“The scope of the project involves 117 construction works for premier classrooms and 10 classrooms for the Integrated Special Education Program (PPKI) using the industrialised building system (IBS) concept,“ he told reporters at the Selangor Public Works Department (JKR) Headquarters here today.

Ahmad said the IBS concept not only helped to speed up the construction process, but also ensured better and sustainable construction quality, with all projects targeted to be completed by October this year.

He said the implementation of the project was part of the MADANI Government’s initiative in prioritising people’s projects to improve the quality of learning while creating a conducive education ecosystem.

“These projects are a proactive step by the Ministry of Education (KPM) to achieve the target of implementing a single-session school system by 2030.

“In addition, the ministry also wants to provide more modern and comfortable facilities while creating a conducive teaching and learning ecosystem for students, teachers, as well as the school staff,“ he said.

Earlier, Ahmad handed over SST to 127 contractors for the project. They were selected through an open tender that was implemented from April 24 to May 16.

A total of 14 district engineers from the Public Works Department were also appointed to monitor the construction work of the projects concerned.