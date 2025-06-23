Works Ministry ballot boosts Bumiputera contractors’ standards

KUCHING: The ballot draw programme for G1 to G4 contractors, introduced by the Works Ministry since 2020, has raised the standards, capabilities, competitiveness and marketability of Bumiputera contractors.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said good procedures would yield good outcomes, and the initiative will be continued with improvements from year to year.

“The ballot draw process is a transparent and fair mechanism to select contractors from among qualified and competent companies with strong track records.

“This reflects the MADANI government’s ongoing commitment through the MADANI pillars of Sustainability, Innovation and Trust in empowering and strengthening the local Bumiputera contractor economy,” he said at the ballot draw ceremony for the 2025 Federal Road Periodic Maintenance Contract in Sarawak for G1-G4 contractors here today.

Nanta said the awarding of contracts was not merely about executing work, but a trust that requires strong commitment to ensure road maintenance is carried out according to specifications, for the safety of road users.

He said contractors must ensure good and systematic contract management with a clear understanding of contract contents, including work specifications, implementation schedules and reporting requirements.

“Secondly, practise efficient work and resource management. This includes well-structured work scheduling, effective workforce management, and optimal use of resources such as machinery and raw materials.

“And thirdly, prioritise sound financial management. Many contractors in the construction and maintenance sector face problems due to weaknesses in project and financial management,” he said.

Nanta said failure by contractors to fulfil their responsibilities could result in the public bearing the consequences, especially due to poorly maintained roads that do not meet contractual specifications.