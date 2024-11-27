Works Ministry SOP to repair roads within 24 hours must be followed by state, municipal authorities

KUALA LUMPUR: State and municipal authorities must follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Public Works Ministry (KKR) to repair damaged federal roads within 24 hours.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said agencies tasked with repairing roads other than federal roads such as state roads and municipal roads under the jurisdiction of the state Public Works Department (JKR) and the local authorities have not yet followed the ministry’s SOP.

“So it is our hope that the public will not encounter difficulties, such as what occurred in Johor where someone sued a municipal concession for RM720,000 for injuries suffered to their head, body, arms and legs when his motorcycle hit a pothole.

“The concession was ordered by the court to pay restitution so it serves as a reminder to us to take care of roads throughout the state quickly, carefully and properly,” he said during his speech at the KKR Media Night cum Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Media Awards 2024 here tonight.

He added that the public can file complaints about road issues via the MYJalan app launched more than a year ago, with the theme ‘no wrong door policy’.