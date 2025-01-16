Works on NSE additional lane from Sedenak-Kulai to stop for 12 days

KULAI: Construction works on the additional lane of the North-South Expressway (NSE) on the Sedenak-Kulai section in Johor will be temporarily halted for 12 days from Jan 23 to Feb 3.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said this is to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce road congestion in conjunction with the Chinese New Year festive season at the end of this month and the school holidays starting this Saturday.

“I was told earlier that during the festive season, the two normal lanes will not be disturbed.

“ So with the upcoming Chinese New Year, an order has been given to stop work from Jan 23 to Feb 3 so as not to disturb traffic,“ he said.

He told reporters after visiting the North-South Expressway Additional Lane Construction Project Phase 1 @ Sedenak Elevated Interchange, Kulai here today.

Also present were the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) chairman, Datuk Seri Utama Ir. Hasni Mohamad, Works Ministry (KKR) deputy secretary-general (Policy and Development) Datuk Mond Sakeri Abdul Kadir, MHA director-general Datuk Ir. Sazali Harun and PLUS Malaysia Berhad managing director, Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaffar.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Nanta said the percentage of progress of the additional lane construction project on the Kulai-Sedenak stretch is 5.02 per cent, as of December 31.

According to him, the construction work that began since July last year is also progressing smoothly according to schedule.

He said that the work currently underway at the location includes earthworks, slope cutting and filling, drainage structures, utility relocation and traffic management plans.

“After the earthworks on the Sedenak-Kulai route in the South direction are completed, the construction of additional lanes at the location will begin in stages.

“The entire construction work of this additional lane is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027 and the total cost of Phase 1 is RM515 million,“ he said.