World Tourism Conference 2025 kicks off in Melaka, focuses on key global dimensions

MELAKA: The World Tourism Conference 2025 has commenced as a crucial platform for exploring three key dimensions of global tourism.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh outlined the critical areas as empowering economies through inclusive tourism, scaling sustainable tourism from policy to practice, and embracing tourism in the age of artificial intelligence and innovation.

He stated that participants are united by a shared vision of sustainable growth, inclusive participation, and transformative tourism that begins in Melaka for Malaysia and the entire world.

“As we embark on these discussions, let us remember that tourism is more than just an economic activity,” he said during his keynote address at the conference.

He described tourism as a powerful force that connects cultures, inspires innovation, and fosters understanding among nations.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was also present at the event.

Citing Melaka’s status as a UNESCO World Heritage City, Ab Rauf said the state is a living testament to how heritage and modernity can harmoniously coexist.

“We ensure that sustainability is not an afterthought, but a fundamental element of our planning and development,” he said.

He added that the state proudly embraces its diversity and remains committed to preserving both tangible and intangible heritage.

This commitment extends from historic monuments and timeless architecture to traditional arts, crafts, cuisine, and languages.

He noted that this approach safeguards the essence of Melaka’s identity and inspires future generations.

Guided by the conference theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation: Inclusive, Resilient, Regenerative,” Ab Rauf affirmed that Melaka is ready to inspire the world.

He stated that the state proves it is not only rich in history but also a dynamic city shaping the future of sustainable living.

He added that the ideas shared at WTC2025 have the potential to transform communities, preserve shared heritage, and create sustainable opportunities for generations to come.

“Let us leave this hall determined to turn vision into action, ensuring that the legacy of WTC2025 will be felt across the globe for years to come,” he concluded. – Bernama