PETALING JAYA: The Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali has expressed regret over the recent commotion at Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur (WTKL) that took place on Saturday (Jan 3).

“I am really sad about what happened. This is not our ethics and against our culture,“ he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

Walid also assured that the Palestinian embassy and the government are joining hands to address the issue and provide assistance when necessary.

Today, the Armed Forces confirmed that several Palestinians have caused a disturbance at WTKL over the issue of expediting their return to their home country.

The issue was efficiently resolved by 7.30pm on the same day.

Last year on August 4, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the government’s plan to bring in injured Palestinian civilians for medical treatment in Malaysia, with 127 Palestinians flown in from Egypt to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Subang Air Base on August 16 2024.

Later in October 2024, a group of Palestine civilians from the 127 brought into the country reportedly caused a disturbance in WTKL over their request to leave the premises being denied.