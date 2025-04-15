KUALA LUMPUR: Chinese President Xi Jinping hopes that his state visit to Malaysia will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries, ushering in another “50 golden years” in China-Malaysia relations.

In a written statement upon his arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport to begin his three-day state visit, here, Tuesday, Xi said he is confident that with the joint efforts of China and Malaysia, this will be a fruitful visit.

“With this visit, I hope to further deepen our traditional friendship, enhance political trust, advance cooperation in modernisation, promote mutual learning between civilisations, and scale new heights in developing the China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

“I am confident that, with our joint efforts, this will be a fruitful visit. Together, we will open up a new chapter in the annals of our good neighbourly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation, and begin another ‘50 golden years’ in China-Malaysia relations,” he said in the statement released by the Chinese embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

He also expressed his pleasure to return to Malaysia for a state visit at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

“Twelve years ago, I paid my first state visit to Malaysia and brought home deep and fond memories.

“Coming back today fills me with warmth. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I wish to extend sincere greetings and best wishes to the government and people of Malaysia,” he said.

The president also said China and Malaysia, which began their diplomatic relation over half a century ago, have set a fine example for state-to-state relations, marked by mutual respect, trust and mutually beneficial cooperation.

“During my visit, I will have an in-depth exchange of views with King Sultan Ibrahim and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of shared interest,” he said.

In 2023, both nations reached an important consensus on building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

Last year, China and Malaysia celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

“Both China and Malaysia are major developing countries and members of the Global South.

“Deepening our high-level strategic cooperation is good for the common interests of both China and Malaysia, and good for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world,“ Xi added.

