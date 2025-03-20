KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YAPEIM) has set aside RM1.2 million for its MADANI Ramadan programme to provide assistance to 7,700 underprivileged students across more than 20 locations nationwide.

YAPEIM chief executive officer and director-general Ameer Ali Vali Mohamed said the beneficiaries include students from higher learning institutions, primary and secondary schools from hardcore poor and B40 families.

Some of these students had previously benefited from the Didik MADANI YAPEIM initiative held late last year.

“The Ramadan MADANI YAPEIM programme is hosted by 10 universities, five polytechnics, and three educational institutes,“ Ameer Ali said in a statement today.

Among the participating institutions are International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM), and Balik Pulau Polytechnic Institute, Penang.

Ameer Ali added that the programme aims to provide financial aid to lessen the burden of these students as they prepare for Aidilfitri, ensuring they can celebrate the festive season with more ease.