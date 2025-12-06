KUALA LUMPUR: The yellow journalism phenomenon that once dominated the media industry in the 19th century is now making a resurgence in the digital era -- not on the front pages of newspapers, but through smartphone screens on social media platforms.

Yellow journalism refers to sensational, biased reporting that exaggerates issues to attract attention and increase sales.

This often involves dramatic headlines, controversial content and the excessive use of sensational images, frequently at the expense of journalistic principles such as factual accuracy, balanced reporting and source integrity.

Taylor’s University School of Media and Communication’s Doctor of Philosophy Programme director Dr Nur Haniz Mohd Nor told Bernama that the re-emergence of yellow journalism in today’s digital landscape is unsurprising.

She noted that commercial pressures and fierce competition on digital platforms are among the key factors driving the rise of sensational content, making elements of yellow journalism increasingly prominent and inseparable from the modern news environment.

“News with catchy, provocative or sensational headlines tends to generate higher traffic for news portals and greater engagement on social media,” she said.

According to media reports, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission removed 10,493 pieces of fake content circulating on online platforms between January and April 15 this year.

Nur Haniz added that technological advancements, especially social media algorithms, have accelerated the spread of sensational news by detecting user preferences and pushing similar content repeatedly.

“This creates an ‘echo chamber’ effect, where users are exposed to only one perspective, inadvertently fuelling the spread of yellow journalism,” she said.

She expressed concern that this trend is eroding public trust in mainstream media, which now faces a significant challenge in maintaining credibility and influence. Many members of the public, she added, are still unaware of the importance of verifying the information they consume.

Meanwhile, Universiti Teknologi MARA Faculty of Communication and Media Studies Deputy Dean (Student Affairs), Ahmad Faisal Mohamed Fiah, said that sensational elements in news reporting are not inherently unethical.

However, he emphasised that sensationalism crosses the ethical line when it involves distorting facts, spreading misinformation, or highlighting only negative narratives to gain traction on social media.

“News should still be compelling, given the high level of competition, but sensationalism should not refer to matters that are deliberately exaggerated or distorted solely to provoke a reaction,” he said.

Ahmad Faisal opined that the media industry is facing greater commercial pressures than before, with the rise of countless alternative news portals and independent content creators who are not bound by professional journalism standards.

He said that although public reading habits have evolved, mainstream media must adapt wisely to remain relevant without compromising its integrity and credibility.

In line with the rapid technological advancements in journalism, this year’s National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) carries the theme “Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics.”

HAWANA 2025 will be held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur from June 13 to 15, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim set to officiate the highlight of the celebration on June 14. Over 1,000 media practitioners from Malaysia and abroad are expected to attend the event.