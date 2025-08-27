Young civil servants can own first home through SPPM scheme

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Sector Home Financing Board has introduced the Young Home Financing Scheme to help young civil servants purchase their first homes.

LPPSA chief executive officer Mohd Farid Nawawi stated that the scheme targets civil servants aged 30 and below with financing options reaching RM750,000.

Applicants can benefit from extended repayment periods of up to 40 years or until they reach 90 years old.

Mohd Farid explained that the scheme was announced in the 2025 Budget but requires greater awareness among eligible young civil servants.

He confirmed that LPPSA will promote the scheme through digital platforms, social media, and collaborations with government agencies.

Townhall sessions and mainstream media channels will also be utilised to reach potential applicants nationwide.

The initiative aims to strengthen homeownership among young public servants while supporting government efforts to enhance citizen welfare.

Applications are currently open through LPPSA’s official portal and existing digital channels.

Interested civil servants can submit their applications at https://www.lppsa.gov.my/v3/my/ for processing. – Bernama