Young girl stable after Perhentian boat tragedy, 3 dead

KUALA TERENGGANU: The six-year-old girl critically injured in the Pulau Perhentian boat tragedy has stabilised, though doctors remain cautious due to potential breathing complications.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris confirmed that T. Sakthivel is recovering at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

“Alhamdulillah, the doctor informed me that Sakthivel’s condition has improved and stabilised, and she is accompanied by her mother,“ he said.

However, medical teams are closely monitoring her for lung-related risks after she ingested seawater during the accident.

“She did not suffer any external injuries, but during the incident, she had taken in a significant amount of seawater,“ Razali added.

The tragedy occurred at 10.30 pm on Saturday when rough waves capsized a boat travelling between Pulau Perhentian Kecil and Pulau Perhentian Besar, claiming three lives, including two children.

Authorities continue investigating the incident.