PETALING JAYA: Amid rising concerns over long hours, low pay and job insecurity in Malaysia’s healthcare system, young Malaysians continue to pursue careers in medicine, driven by purpose, tempered with caution and anchored by quiet resolve.

For 18-year-old Nur Hayfaa Qistina, a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology student at a private university, the decision was never about prestige but about making a difference.

“I’ve always been drawn to the ‘invisible heroes’ behind healthcare,” she said.

“Most people focus on doctors and nurses, but I was fascinated by the silent backbone of diagnoses – lab technologists.”

Her interest deepened after a family member suffered complications linked to a lab oversight.

“That moment stuck with me. I realised I wanted to be part of the system, not in the spotlight, but ensuring test results are accurate, timely and potentially life-saving.”

It is this quiet impact that motivates her.

“I don’t need public praise to feel fulfilled. I just want to know I made a difference, that my work helped someone get the right diagnosis or treatment.”

Still, she often faces scepticism from friends, relatives and even strangers online who question her choice.

“People ask, ‘Why not choose something more glamorous or better paying?’ But I’m not here for that,” she said.

“I want to understand the science behind sickness. I want my work to matter. That means more to me than chasing money.”

For others, such as a third-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery student who preferred to be known only as Sofia, the decision to pursue medicine is just as heartfelt — though tempered with a sense of realism.

“I still believe medicine is meaningful. But I’ve heard enough to know the reality isn’t always easy.”

After numerous conversations with junior doctors, and reading about burnout and the lack of permanent placements, Sofia acknowledges the road ahead is daunting.

“It’s not that I regret my decision, I’m just more prepared now. I know it’ll take more than passion to survive this career.”

Still, her conviction remains.

“I chose this path because I want to care for others. But we also need a system that cares for us, with stronger support, clearer career pathways, and better mental health protection.”