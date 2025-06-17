Are Malaysian vacations getting too expensive? That’s the question stirring up debate after one woman took to Threads to vent her frustration about the rising cost of domestic travel.

In her post, the woman starts by expressing her love for Malaysia and its stunning islands — but says that this year, she’s chosen to holiday in Vietnam instead.

“Because vacation here got too expensive. You need at least RM3,000 for two nights in Redang for two people and that’s not even a four-star hotel.”

She compares the cost to a vacation in Da Nang, Vietnam, claiming that you can enjoy a full week’s stay with better service and accommodation for the same price.

“While in Vietnam (Da Nang) you get a week and better service for the same money.”

Even Langkawi, which is generally seen as a more affordable option, didn’t escape her criticism.

“Langkawi is a bit cheaper, but still, decent hotels are pricey.”

Her post struck a chord with many Malaysians, quickly going viral as social media users chimed in with their own experiences — and opinions.

Some were in full agreement.

“China is my jam now. Been travelling as much as I could here while we Malaysians get visa-free entry this year,” said mia.nawawi.

“Malaysia is a place where you live, work, and build wealth... if you want to travel and have a little fun, you go to neighbouring countries. It’s just a fact! Even for locals, the majority go to Thailand!” added itsme.sunshine.

But not everyone agreed.

“Hi, as one of the owners in Pulau Redang, average price there is RM600 per pax for 2 nights including food. What are you talking about?! Even the top resort there does not cost that much. You’re spreading false information,” replied voxismlim, calling the claims inaccurate.