BANGI: Leadership and governance, performance and talent development, technology and digitalisation, as well as staff well-being and engagement, are the four key principles that must be embraced by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) personnel.

Speaking at the ministry’s 2025 Excellent Service Awards (APC) ceremony today, Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri emphasised that leadership is not merely about holding positions, but about carrying trust and responsibility.

“Every civil servant must be given space to learn and grow.

“Technology is essential to ensure our services are efficient and people-friendly, while fostering staff well-being and engagement will create a team that supports one another to deliver high-quality work,” she said.

Nancy noted that KPWKM plays a pivotal role in driving the Public Service Reform Agenda (ARPA), which goes beyond system improvement to include values and work ethics that can bring meaningful transformation to public service.

She also expressed confidence that the ministry can internalise the HEMAT values - Hijrah Tatakelola (Governance Transformation), Empati Rakyat (Empathy for the People), Minda Pekin (Progressive Mindset), Apresiasi Inovasi (Appreciation of Innovation), and Tadbir Urus Telus (Transparent Governance) - in its daily operations.

“Even a small gesture, like answering a call politely, can have a significant impact on the ministry’s image,” she said.

Nancy also urged KPWKM staff to uphold the “3Is” concept - Integrity, Sincerity (Ikhlas), and Reform (Islah) - as a foundation for sustaining excellence, in line with the government’s aspiration to strengthen holistic public service delivery.

At the event, a total of 646 ministry personnel were honoured with the Excellent Service Award for their outstanding performance in 2024.

The Social Welfare Department recorded the highest number of recipients with 525 awardees, including eight persons with disabilities.

Nancy said the APC is more than just a recognition of outstanding work, as it also serves as a morale booster for the staff to continue serving the public with commitment and passion.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad and secretary-general Datuk Dr Maziah Che Yusoff.