ALOR SETAR: Two brothers, aged four and seven, sustained burns on several parts of their bodies after allegedly playing with firecrackers in Kampung Baru, Kuala Nerang, yesterday.

Padang Terap district police chief Supt Abdull Razak Osman said the incident occurred at about 8.15 pm when the children were playing outside their house without their parents’ knowledge.

He said police received a report at 1.32 am after both victims were admitted to the Red Zone of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) here at about 9.30 pm.

“The parents said they were unaware that the children were playing with firecrackers, which were believed to be of the ball type and obtained from a friend in the village.

“Their mother only realised something had happened when she heard a loud bang outside. She rushed out to find her sons injured, while their father was not at home at the time,” he said in a statement today.

Abdull Razak said the seven-year-old boy suffered serious injuries, and both victims are currently receiving treatment at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit of HSB.

He said an investigation paper has been opened under Section 8 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 and Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.