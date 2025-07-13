Youth alumni can bridge gov’t and public says Adam Adli

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim has suggested that alumni from youth associations should be placed in a consultative council to enhance their role as intermediaries between the government and the public.

He emphasized the need for a structured platform where these alumni can contribute effectively to policy discussions and community engagement.

Adam Adli stated that he would present this proposal to Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh for consideration. He expressed optimism that the initiative would gain support from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The suggestion was made during his speech at the Gala Dinner held alongside the 4B Malaysia Youth Movement’s annual general meeting.

He commended the 4B Malaysia Youth Movement for producing not just activists but also community leaders who understand grassroots issues.

“Maybe it’s time for us to set up a new initiative to place alumni from youth associations together in a consultative council that we can use to help guide the Youth and Sports Ministry,“ he said. - Bernama