Live healthy before it’s too late

THE message for this World Heart Day was clear: “Don’t Miss a Beat.” It is more than a slogan; it is a wake-up call for every Malaysian to take charge of the health of their hearts before it’s too late.

Heart disease is Malaysia’s number one killer, claiming over 20,000 lives in 2022, and alarmingly, nearly one in three deaths occur in adults under 60.

Many of these lives could have been saved if risk factors had been detected and managed earlier.

Too many people wait for a warning sign, such as chest pain, breathlessness or even a first heart attack, before taking their health seriously. The whole point of “Don’t Miss a Beat” is to prevent that first attack from ever happening.

Why you must act now

Modern lifestyles are putting more strain on our hearts than ever before. Long working hours, stress, fast food, smoking and lack of exercise all combine to silently damage blood vessels and raise the risk of heart disease.

But there is hope because according to the World Heart Federation’s 2025 “Don’t Miss a Beat” campaign, up to 80% of early heart attacks and deaths from stroke are preventable through regular health checks, early detection and simple lifestyle changes. This means most of us have the power to rewrite our health story and protect our hearts starting today.

Heart-health action plan

Caring for your heart doesn’t require drastic changes or expensive treatments; just small, consistent steps that can add years to your life.

Here’s how you can start today:

Quit smoking: Your heart will thank you immediately. Every cigarette you don’t light is a gift to your heart. The moment you quit, your blood pressure starts to drop and within a year, your risk of a heart attack is cut by half. Don’t wait for a scare, choose life now.

Move for just 20 to 30 minutes a day: You don’t need a gym membership or fancy equipment – a brisk walk after dinner, taking the stairs or cycling in the park is enough. Just 20 to 30 minutes daily (100 to 150 minutes weekly) can strengthen your heart, improve circulation and lift your mood.

Eat smart, not perfect: Heart-healthy eating doesn’t mean giving up everything you love. Start small: add a serving of vegetables to lunch, swap sugary drinks for water and limit fried foods. Little changes lower cholesterol and blood pressure over time.

Know your numbers, own your health: High blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol are silent – you won’t feel them until they cause damage. Get regular check-ups and screening tests. Don’t miss a beat by missing your annual health review. Early detection gives you the power to make changes before a heart attack ever happens.

Don’t ignore warning signs: One of the strongest messages of this year’s theme is knowing when to act fast. If you notice chest pain, shortness of breath or other unusual symptoms, seek medical help right away. Prompt treatment can save the heart muscle and save your life.

Manage weight, stress and sleep: Even losing five to 10% of body weight can ease strain on your heart. Pair this with seven to eight hours of sleep and stress-busting habits, like deep breathing or a hobby you enjoy – and your heart will thank you for years to come.

Never ignore:

Chest pains or pressure;

Pain spreading to arms, jaw, neck or back;

Shortness of breath;

Cold sweating or sudden clamminess;

Nausea, vomiting or light-headedness;

Sudden extreme tiredness or unexplained weakness; and

Indigestion-like discomfort, especially in women.

If these symptoms last more than a few minutes, call 999 or head to the nearest emergency department immediately. Acting quickly can save your life.

Choose change

World Heart Day challenges every Malaysian to start small but meaningful steps towards a healthier life. Schedule your screening, take an evening walk, prepare a balanced meal and encourage your loved ones to do the same.

Don’t wait for a crisis. Your heart deserves attention today. If you make one healthy change this week, whether it is putting out that last cigarette or going for your first 30-minute walk, you are already protecting your future.

Dr Ika Faizura Mohd Nor is a consultant cardiologist at Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital. Comments: letters@thesundailyc.om