YSIJ donates 32 smart TVs to Johor schools

KUALA LUMPUR: Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ) contributed 32 smart TVs to schools in four districts in Johor yesterday.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, the beneficiary schools are in Kluang, Batu Pahat, Kulai and Pontian.

The contributions were presented by YSIJ senior manager Shah Reze Md Kanafe to Johor Education Department deputy director (planning and district education offices management) Ali@Zainalabidin Syed Mohamed at an event in Kluang.

Also present were representatives from the Kulai and Pontian district education offices.

“The contributions aim to enhance digital learning in classrooms, thus strengthening the education system and improving learning capabilities at the recipient schools.

“It also reflects YSIJ’s commitment to supporting a more innovative and competitive education development in Johor,” it said.