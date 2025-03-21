YSIJ donates disaster relief kits to flood victims

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation (YSIJ) has contributed 630 disaster relief kits to flood evacuees at temporary relief centres in the state.

According to a statement posted on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, the donations were handed over by YSIJ chief executive officer Mohd Anizam Jamian to the Johor Military Force Officer Lieutenant Mohd Syafiq Md Zabri before being distributed to the flood victims.

“Mohd Anizam also handed over post-disaster assistance consisting of 1,000 blankets and 800 disposable diapers to the State Social Welfare Department (JKM) director Ahmad Hashim Selamat.

“Ahmad Hashim expressed his appreciation to YSIJ for the contributions provided to JKM,” it added.