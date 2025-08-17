YSIJ repairs homes for two struggling families in Mersing

JOHOR BAHRU: Two families in Mersing district received much-needed aid to repair their homes after facing severe hardships.

One family’s house was struck by an express bus, while the other suffered a fire due to a short circuit.

Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ) stepped in to rebuild the damaged homes, offering relief to the affected families.

Foundation CEO Mohd Anizam Jamian handed over the keys to the repaired houses during a ceremony on Friday.

The recipients, Alim Mahroji and Zuraidi Abd Razak, expressed deep gratitude for the assistance.

Alim, a 35-year-old security guard, shared his relief after his home was destroyed by a bus in April.

“Initially, I was at a loss when I saw the condition of my house, and both my cars were also destroyed... with my income as a security guard, the cost of repairs would be huge.”

He added that YSIJ’s intervention felt like a miracle, especially with his wife giving birth shortly after the incident.

Zuraidi, whose house burned down last August, also thanked the foundation for their support.

“This is really such a miracle to our family, what more with my wife giving birth to our fourth child days after the incident happened.”

YSIJ extended further aid by distributing 500 food baskets to residents in Padang Endau subdistrict.

Another 500 food baskets were given to families in Jemaluang subdistrict at Kampung Sri Pantai Open Hall.

The initiative highlights YSIJ’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities in Johor. - Bernama