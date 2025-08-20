YTL Green Data Centre positions Malaysia as ASEAN AI hub

KUALA LUMPUR: The YTL Green Data Centre in Kulai, Johor has successfully positioned Malaysia on the global stage as a premier artificial intelligence hub.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz confirmed the facility now establishes the nation as the AI Centre of Excellence for the entire ASEAN region.

This landmark achievement stems from a strategic collaboration between YTL Power International Bhd and technology leader NVIDIA. The partnership focuses on developing cutting-edge AI infrastructure powered entirely by green energy solutions.

Tengku Zafrul highlighted the project’s immense scale and transformative potential for the local economy. This mega project worth RM10 billion will not only create Malaysia’s own large language model (LLM), but will also stimulate the growth of local talent and expertise.

He further emphasised the significant job creation this initiative will drive across the high-tech sector. The development is set to generate substantial demand for specialised positions such as data scientists and AI engineers.

The minister’s Facebook post provided crucial context regarding the project’s prestigious backing. YTL is one of five NVIDIA Cloud Partners along with other technology giants such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud.

This exclusive partnership underscores the project’s global significance and technical credibility. Tengku Zafrul also connected this success directly to high-level governmental engagement.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s meeting with NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang was not just an empty chat. He proudly concluded that the nation has successfully turned its potential into a concrete reality. - Bernama